Three women sentenced to community service for fondling man’s genitals

PAKWACH – Three women are to spend two months doing community service in Pakwach town, Pakwach district after a Grade One Magistrate convicted and sentenced them for fondling a 20-year-old man’s genitals.

Magistrate Robert Wananda of Pakwach Magistrates’ Court sentenced Aisha Atimango, 27, Jennifer Awekonimungu, 30, and Subra Abe, 23 after finding them guilty for causing grievous harm to Muktar Allahi, 20.

In his ruling, the Magistrate ordered the convicts to pay a fine of sh1.5m, each or serve two-month community service.

Unable to pay the fine, the convicts opted to do community service.

The prosecution said that on July 21, 2021, the convicts jokingly played with Allahi’s genitals while at a funeral, an act that caused pain to Allahi, therefore hospitalising him.

Prosecution further told the court that the trio’s act led to Allahi’s hospitalisation at Pakwach Health Centre IV, later referred to Lacor Hospital in Gulu district, where he has since been discharged.