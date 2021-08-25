TikTok bans milk crate challenge

By Ahmad Muto

Video sharing app, TikTok has banned the ‘milk crate challenge’ from the platform citing the injury risks it poses to users. It banned the hashtag #milkcratechallenge and other related hashtags.

In this challenge, a number of milk crates are arranged like a pyramid up to a certain height, one has to climb from one end and move on top of the unstable pile to the other end. Not many managed to go half-way before falling and sustaining injuries like fractures.

According to the company, it promotes safe experiences and prohibits content that glorifies dangerous acts. After a section of conservative users on the platform and doctors argued against it, the challenge was brought to an end.

In an issued statement, TikTok said it prohibits content that promotes dangerous acts, removes and redirects searches to its community guidelines.

“This phrase may be associated with behaviour or content that violates our guidelines. Promoting a safe and positive experience is TikTok’s top priority. For more information, we invite you to review our Community Guidelines,” the wrote.

This challenge is just one of the many that pop up on social media from time to time, instantly becoming popular worldwide, from trending hashtags, topics and memes.

TikTok has become popular in Uganda the last one year with a number of young people indulging in a number of activities and sharing short videos of their escapades with their followers. Senegal’s Khaby Lame become the second most followed person on the app last month after surpassing 100 million followers edging closer towards Charli D’Amelio who is the most followed person on the app.