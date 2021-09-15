Skip to content Skip to footer

TikTok hits one billion monthly users

3 hours ago
By Ahmad Muto
Short form video sharing app TikTok has revealed that one billion people use the app each month. According to them, around June last year, there were nearly 700 million active monthly users with a huge fraction of its US users joining during the Covid-19 pandemic.
By January 2018, the app said hit had slightly more than 50 million users globally and by December 2018 had hit over 270 million.
TikTok has mounted a lot of pressure on other tech competitors, forcing Facebook to launch Instagram Reels last year; a Tiktok clone, and also warned users that if they shared TikTok content on the app, it would be less discoverable. YouTube launched Shorts also last year. And in July, Tiktok became the first non-Facebook app to reach three billion global downloads.
Meanwhile, as of June, Facebook had 2.9 billion monthly active users.
India banned the app last year denying it a market of close to 1.4 billion people while the US under former president, Donald Trump attempted blocking it, citing security concerns.
TikTok is fast becoming popular in Uganda producing its crop of popular figures with huge followings and viral content creators from time to time. However, not many have hit millions. Many content creators are yet to consider joining the app.

