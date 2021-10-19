Skip to content Skip to footer

TikToker rubbishes claims she’s carrying Daddy Andre’s baby

8 hours ago
By Hussein Kiganda
A lot of dust was raised on social media about a one Bobo Shan who was carrying Daddy Andre’s baby.
Well the famous TikToker has clarified that she is not pregnant with Daddy Andre’s baby. She calls the rumour an engineered endeavor to win cheap popularity from Andre.
“I am not pregnant and have never been pregnant. I don’t know what that ka guy(Andre) wants but what I know is that he is looking for cheap popularity. Why are you guys linking me up with almost every artists?,” she said furiously.

The TikToker has been posting Daddy Andre’s songs on her TikTok account and it’s for this reason people started speculating that she was dating Nina Roz’s ex.

