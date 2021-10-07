Skip to content Skip to footer

Tiwa Savage, Brandy’s ‘Somebody’s son’ hit 1.2million views in 10 hours

4 hours ago
By Ahmad Muto
Nigerian songtress Tiwa Savage’s collaboration with American multi award-winning artiste Brandy Norwood, released on Tuesday, October 12 made 1.2 million views in 10 hours. The three minutes, 38 second video is off Savage’s latest EP, Water and Garri. The audio was released over a month ago and boasts 2.4 million views.
The only recent song by an East African artiste that comes close to this feat is Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz’s Naanzaje released early last month that made one million views in 13 hours, forcing American rapper Snoop Dogg to share a clip on his stories jamming to the song. But, his Waah music video with Congo’s Koffi Olomide made one million views in eight hours early this year.
Meanwhile, five days ago, Tiwa Savage claimed somebody is trying to extort her over a sex tape. She claimed her boyfriend accidentally posted a video of them having a moment of passion on Snapchat and deleted immediately. However, one internet user had already managed to download it and now wants money or he shares it on the internet. She said she is not paying! Critics have accused her of lying about a non-existent sex tape for the visuals with Brandy to trend.

