Tiwa Savage claims she is being extorted over a sextape

By Ahmad Muto

A video went viral in the afternoon of Friday, October 8, 2021, after Tiwa Savage revealed in an interview that she is being extorted over a sex tape. The Afrobeats star said the video was accidentally posted on social media platform, Snapchat by her lover who deleted it after realising it was a mistake, but a blackmailer had already downloaded it.

She made the claim while appearing on media personality Angie Martinez’s radio show on 105.1 Power FM in New York, US. However, she noted that the incident happened last month and is not going to call it a sex tape, but a tape between her and the person she is dating right now. And that she is not going to be extorted by anyone for doing an act that is natural.

She stated that she is crazy enough and could put it out herself because she is not going to let anybody extort her.

Tiwa’s marriage to her former manager, Tunji ‘Teebillz’ Balogun ended in 2018 after they got married in 2013. They have a son, Jameel, 6. The two publicly accused each other of infidelity.

Two weeks ago, socialite Judith Heard’s Twitter account was allegedly hacked and her nudes released on the app. She notified her fans immediately about the hacking. And about three years ago, after a sex tape attributed to her made it online, she was summoned by the Police.