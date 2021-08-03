Tiwa Savage says Afrobeat music is set to become a global sensation

By Ahmad Muto

Multi award-winning Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage said she is hopeful Afrobeat music is going to get bigger as a genre even if at this point, it has already earned Africa some major international awards.

She stated that as much as African musicians are now recognised with their craft on the global stage, Afrobeat still has the potential to rise higher in appeal and win more souls across the globe. She feels it is “just the beginning for us, not just Afrobeat, but music across the world.

The singer made the argument while in Ghana, pushing her latest EP, Water and Garri that among others features American R&B star Brandy and rapper Nas.

Tiwa has herself been recognised internationally with awards, performances on international stages, collaborations with international artistes and record deals.

She won a MAMA for Best Female Artiste in 2014 and an MTV Europe Music Award for Best African Act 2018 becoming the first female to win and also became the first African female to sell out London’s 02 Arena the same year. Coldplay’s Chris Martin handpicked her to perform alongside Jay Z, Beyonce and Ed Sheeran at the Global Citizen Festival in Johannesburg, South Africa. She featured in Vogue US and British Vogue as one of the world’s Top 100 inspirational women also in 2018. She signed a recording contract with Universal Music Group in 2019.

Meanwhile, Afrobeat stars, Burna Boy and Wizkid have won a Grammy each while with Davido, they have all won BET Awards.

Burna Boy won a Grammy Award for Best Global Music Album for Twice As Tall, three BET Awards for Best international Act – 2019, 2020 and 2021, MAMAs for Video of the Year – Run my race and All eyes on me in 2014 and 2015 respectively plus an MTV Europe Music Award for Best African Act, 2019.

Davido has won two BET Awards, both for Best International Act, Africa – 2014 and 2018; MTV Europe Music Award for Best African Act, 2017 and a MAMA for Artiste of the year, 2014.

Wizkid has won two BET Awards for Best i

international Act, Africa in 2017 and 2012, MTV Europe Music Award for Best African Act in 2016 and a Grammy Award for Best Music video for Brown Skin Girl in 2021.