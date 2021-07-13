Tiwa Savage set to rock Kampala next month

By Roderick “Rodrizzy: Ariho

The conveyor belt that is churning out Nigerian artistes on the Ugandan music scene has delivered a big fish. Latest on the grapevine is that British-Nigerian singer, songwriter and actress Tiwa Savage is due for a performance in Kampala next month.

Tiwa Savage is set to rock Kampala when she takes to the stage at Lugogo Cricket Oval on 22nd April.

“Muli mutya” UGANDA !!! Get ready, cause I’m bringing the vibe and energy to your city, see you soon,” The singer announced on her Facebook page on Monday.

With a career spanning over a decade, she has dropped three studio albums and two EPs: Once Upon a Time, R.E.D Celia, Sugarcane and Water & Garri.

The celebrated Afro Beats queen is currently in fine form following the release of her successful hit single “Somebody’s Son,” a collaboration with American R&B legend, Brandy taken off the “Water & Garri EP.”

This will be her second time performing in Uganda, following her 2015 performance at the Airtel Inspiring Women concert where she gave revelers an energetic performance while pregnant with her now 6-year-old son, Jamil Balogun.