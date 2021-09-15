Skip to content Skip to footer

Tiwa Savage sex tape tops Google searches

13 hours ago
By Ahmad Muto
According to Google, Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage topped trending searches in Nigeria in October, courtesy of her sex tape.
It was one of the hottest topics starting the day she made the revelation about the existence of the tape during a radio interview while in the US. Entertainers and fans from across the continent shared opinions in regards to the tape with some sympathising and others criticising her.
From Monday, (October 18) when the tape leaked, days after she said it was never going to happen, it registered 200,000 searches.
Tiwa revealed during the interview in the US that she was being blackmailed by someone with the tape that wanted to extort her.
Also, the boxing bout between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury piqued the interest of sports fans in the West African country. Plus, they also showed interest in the songs Alcohol and Levels by Joe Boy and Flavour respectively.

