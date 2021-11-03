Skip to content Skip to footer

Toniks to headline Chama Nation experience

Toniks to headline Chama Nation experience
4 hours ago
4 hours ago
By Musa Ssemwanga
Allan Ampeire, a.k.a Toniks, the Reach A Hand 2021 Cultural Icon award winner has been selected to headline this Saturday’s edition of Chama Nation Experience at Airport View Palm Gardens.
According to the organisers, the  live band edition will also feature other talents like Top notch Deejays.
“A different feel will be brought to life at this year’s edition.”  We expect people to have a one of a kind live band experience and nyama choma added the organiser.
Ever since the start of this year, Toniks has been amongst the most sought out artists by both local and continental promoters.
This is much attributed by music events critics to his latest track ‘Akahama’ a Runyakole word to mean ‘Whisper’.
” Since the release of this alluring song that demonstrates a powerful message from the heart, the singer has been one of the most sought out for artists by local and continental promoters” said one of the prominent and veteran events promoter.
The Akahama song has garnered thousands of views from his 45.4K YouTube Subscribers and enjoying massive rotation on different music platforms and deejay playlists.
