Tororo councillors weep as Oulanyah portrait is brought into chambers

By Faustine Odeke

As deceased Speaker Jacob Oulanyah’s portrait was ushered into the Tororo district council chambers by the sergeant at arms, several councillors broke down and wailed.

This was during a special council meeting on April 4 when Tororo district leaders paid tribute to Oulanyah.

The council recognised his outstanding contribution to the peace and development of Uganda.

The council, chaired by deputy speaker Jorem Malongo, eulogised Oulanyah as an incorruptible, peacemaker, obedient and transparent personality, who served the nation with humility and without any segregation.

Road name

The council resolved to name one of the public roads after Oulanyah. However, other councillors demanded to suspend bathing until Oulanyah is buried as demanded by their culture.

He will be buried on April 8, in Ajuri village, Lalogi sub-county in Omoro district.

During the meeting, several speakers passionately urged other leaders in top offices to emulate Oulanyah and have a heart for helping others.

Before his death, Oulanyah was educating over 100 children.

True friend

Government spokesperson Ofwono Opondo, who was the chief mourner, hailed Oulanyah as a great man whom he personally met and became close friends with in 1986.

Tororo chairperson John Okeya said the departed Speaker was a true friend who loved the district like a second home.

He added that Oulanyah often visited Tororo and closely associated with the residents.

“Oulanyah nurtured several young politicians. We shall dearly miss him,” deputy speaker Jorem Malongo added.