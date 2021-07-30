Tororo man arrested for allegedly faking own kidnap

By Chris Kiwawulo

Police’s Directorate of Crime Intelligence in coordination with Entebbe Police have arrested a 25-year-old man from Tororo who reportedly faked his own kidnap to get money from his parents.

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga said after investigating the case of alleged kidnap, they discovered that Bonny Samuel Owor was telling lies, hence his arrest.

“The suspect called Owor, aged 25, allegedly boarded a taxi on Sunday February 27, from Tororo to Entebbe via Kampala. He never reached Entebbe, which prompted the parents to raise a complaint the following day, on Monday February 28 at Entebbe Central Police Station,” Enanga noted.

Later, Enanga said Owor’s parents started receiving calls from the victim’s phone number 0775-738364 ,where the alleged abductors were threatening to kill the victim and demanded for a ransom.

The alleged abductors further demanded for the victim’s account number in Equity Bank, which was availed to them.

“Due to the serious cases of human trafficking, we spent countless hours and resources, following up leads in efforts to recover the victim. As a result, our task teams traced and recovered the victim in his hiding spot in Ndejje,” explained Enanga.

He noted that police investigations revealed no incident of kidnap, but instead, the victim had, for financial gain, faked his own kidnap, falsified messages, and phone calls to show that he was in danger, whereas not.

“We do strongly condemn the act because it created panic and fear to his immediate family and relatives, which they should not have endured,” Enanga said.

According to Police, fake abductions and kidnaps are not uncommon these days, and they seem to be on the increase.

In the last six months, Enanga said several people have faked their own kidnappings for personal gain, financial gain, for extortion, and intense love for a partner.

He said others have faked kidnaps of their young children to extort money from their respective husbands.

The police publicist, therefore, urged members of the public to desist from such acts of deceit, where kidnap is used as a tool of fraud.