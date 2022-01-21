Tributes paid as entrepreneur Jamal Edwards dies aged 31

British entrepreneur Jamal Edwards has died at the age of 31, his manager confirmed on Sunday.

The YouTube star was the founder of SBTV, an online urban music platform which helped launch the careers of artists like Dave, Ed Sheeran and Jessie J.

Chart-topper AJ Tracey was one of the first to pay tribute online, tweeting: “RIP Jamal Edwards, west London legend status”.

Chelsea legend John Terry posted online: “RIP my friend.”

Rapper Dave, who was due to perform at the O2 arena this week, posted: “Thank you for everything. Words can’t explain.”

Chelsea and England star Reece James said: “I’m lost for words.”

Edwards was the son of singer and Loose Women presenter Brenda Edwards.

He first got into film-making after his parents gave him a video camera as a Christmas present when he was 15.

Luton-born Edwards, who moved to London, was appointed an MBE for services to music in 2014.

He also became an ambassador for the Prince’s Trust, which helps young people set up their own companies.

Scotland Yard said Mr Edwards’s death on Sunday morning was non-suspicious.

Bafta-winning actor writer, director, and producer Adam Deacon, known for his leading role in Kidulthood, said he was “heartbroken”.

He said on Twitter: “Today I was on set when I found out the tragic news that my good friend Jamal Edwards had passed away and I’m honestly heartbroken.

“He was an inspiration and what he achieved in life was truly remarkable. Thinking of his friends and family at this devastating time. RIP Jamal Edwards.”