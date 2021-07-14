Trolls helped to promote “My Year” song- Azawi

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

At the beginning of the year, Swangz avenue artist Azawi released her first song “My Year” off her upcoming album. Whereas she preached positivity in the song, predicting many good things, trolls turned on her for preaching a good message at the wrong time- The Covid-19 lockdown stress is still very around.

Many fans called upon Azawi to apologize for predicting wrongly and giving them false hope that this was their year. However Azawi has come out to say that if you are still having life and breathing healthily it’s still your year and have to thank God .

Azawi says he sees positivity in every situation and when the trolls about the song flocked it, it pushed the song further getting it more reviews and millage everywhere which happens to be a blessing in disguise.

She adds that the memes and trolls were so funny and crazy to the fact that she also at times used to share them herself. “I have never laughed so hard in my life like the way I did when I looked at the many memes and challenges about My year song “said Azawi.

She came out to say all this today as she was releasing her brand-new second song called ‘Slow Dancing’ off her debut coming album which will be released later on this year.

Slow dancing is an Afro beat track with a touch of reggae produced by Kuseim at ABM studios and written by Azawi and is the second single off her yet to be named album.

The song has been released with beautiful Visuals shot in Zanzibar by Swangz Avenue’s Marvin Musoke.

In the video, Azawi appears on the streets of Stone town having a great time on a scooter bike and later on at the party with her friends grooving to slow Dancing. She urges fans to check out the song from all music platforms and share what they think about it.