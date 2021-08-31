Try not to be our guest, Police warn revellers ahead of New Year

By Umar Kashaka

In a dramatised New Year’s Eve message on Twitter yesterday, the Police urged Ugandans to “try not to be our guest”.

They warned that there will be “free entry” for reckless and drunk drivers, violators of curfew, and other standard operating procedures meant to contain the spread of coronavirus, and other eligible violators.

The law enforcers revealed that “there will be special performance by cells’ guards at all police stations.”

“On the menu, there will be fines, court and cupcakes,” the Police added.

The Police have already barred beaches and bars from operating until President Yoweri Museveni allows them to do so.

Churches were also barred from holding night prayers and places that were hoping to display fireworks have been warned against doing so.

Museveni will today address the nation on the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in the country and also give his New Year’s message.

He is expected to announce when the economy battered by the pandemic will fully reopen next year.