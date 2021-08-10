Tuesday Music Review: Woman Conductor Lucky Lemon

By Dennis Asiimwe

Well, that’s a name you won’t hear often, eh?

It is hard to tell whether Lucky Lemon is a music group or an individual, the chap who does most of the signing on Woman Conductor.

The reason this is a bit foggy in this regard, so we have to keep the possibility at the back of our minds. For now, for purposes of clarity, we will run with the idea that Lucky Lemon is the chap who does most of the singing on this somewhat insane track.

The song is an apparent love song directed at a female taxi conductor. Make of that what you will, but you probably haven’t come across something of that sort in a while, eh?

Lucky Lemon chose to execute this as a dancehall song, and the song’s approach can be said to work. Its already bizarre anyway, so it was never really going to get worse.

Lucky Lemon doesn’t have the sort of sleek luga-flow that makes him memorable by any standards, but what he does have is an intriguing premise. That’s right, the song is performed in Luganda, even though its title is in English.

Lucky Lemon doesn’t explain in his lyrics whether he is infatuated with the Woman Conductor because a woman conductor is something of a rare thing, or whether a girl he has fallen for simply happens to be a taxi conductor.

It’s the sort of thing that screams ‘contrived’ and you can bet that Lucky Lemon was seated somewhere and thought to himself, ‘How about I write a song about a guy falling for a ‘woman conductor’, and came up with this.

While the song has something of an interesting premise, it is not as shocking or otherworldly as Lucky Lemon appears to think – I have come across a female conductor now and hen. In fact, the media has been besotted with them at every turn, and like to profile them at each opportunity.

This is one horse that has been flogged to death and then some.

In the end, against that back drop, we are forced t say the song simply doesn’t work – Lucky Lemon’s rapping is about as basic as it gets, and the track has something of a mediocre hook. He also sings the hook, and he is a better rapper than a singer, which is not actually a good thing. It unsurprisingly, didn’t get that much traction. I see here that the song dropped in 2019.

At best, we give Lucky Lemon a D for effort – mostly the effort he put into his name.