TV girl trashes pregnancy rumour with city pastor

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

The Tumbiza wish list presenter on Urban TV Lynette Xen has come out and trashed rumors that she is months pregnant with the late Pastor Augustine Yiga’s son Andrew Jjengo.

News has been circulating around social media that the two have been secretly dating and are expecting a baby early next year. Xen says the only relationship she has with the city pastor is friendship which they have maintained for so long before she even came to the limelight.

She says she was even so shocked on hearing such rumors. ” My focus is building my budding career as a TV star. I am not yet ready for the labour ward,” she said.

She believes the false stories are being planted by her enemies who are jealous of her meteoric rise at the revamped Urban TV. Pastor Jjengo is adamant he doesn’t know the TV star.