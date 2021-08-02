TV star Chosen Pamela outs new gospel song

By Paul Waiswa

TV personality and female gospel musician Pamela Ssenyonga, a.k.a Chosen Pamela, has released a new song titled, “Nesize omusaayi gwa Yesu’,

The song produced by Kiwa of 3 in 1 studios, comes hot on the heels of another of her hit singles, ‘Byakoze’. She is particularly enthused because the song has gone viral and enjoys fair rotation on Christian radio airwaves.

It has also created a social media buzz with many downloads and media views. She believes the song is one that will certainly hoist her to the top.

“I am so excited by the prospect of the song I am planning to drop its visuals sooner than later,” she reveals.

In the new song, she revels in Jesus ‘priceless care and love, which her overcome life hurdles and get acclaim and recognition.

The church girl believes that with her newest podium banger, the music dreams on her music calendar are bound to come true.

She observes that her music journey has not been so soft but by God’s grace, it is taking on a steady path.

Chosen Pamela is the 3rd of 10 children born to Joel Ssenyonga and Cissy Mirembe. She goes to church at Eden Miracle center.