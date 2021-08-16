Two confirmed dead at Digida pork joint bomb blast

By Alex Balimwikungu

Two people have been confirmed dead with scores battling life threatening injuries after a bomb blast went off at a popular pork joint in Komamboga, Kawempe Division.

The joint called “Digida” which translates to make merry is popular with the middle class with a penchant for pork. It teems with hundreds of revelers, who party well into the night albeit the 7pm curfew

”There was a bomb blast. Two persons- a young lady and a gentleman fatally wounded and others admitted with serious injuries,” police chief political commissar, AIGP Asan Kasingye Tweeted shortly after the blast at 9 pm.

They have since been identified as Emily, a waitress and a patron popularly called ‘Taata Africa’

Security forces rushed to the scene October 23 following the blast that went off at around 9pm but media coverage was restricted as armed forces cordoned off the place.

‘Our joint task teams from the bomb squad (were) called to thoroughly document the scene- to help determine whether the explosion arose out of an intentional act or not,” Police informed in a statement late Saturday, further asking the public ”to remain calm as we (police) establish the true circumstances surrounding the incident.”

On October 14, the United Kingdom (UK) warned of an imminent terror attack in Uganda.