Skip to content Skip to footer

Two confirmed dead at Digida pork joint bomb blast

HomeAll PostsLatest NewsTwo confirmed dead at Digida pork joint bomb blast
7 hours ago
Share
81Views 0Comments

By Alex Balimwikungu

Two people have been confirmed dead with scores battling life threatening injuries after a bomb blast went off at a popular pork joint in Komamboga, Kawempe Division.

The joint called “Digida” which translates to make merry is popular with the middle class with a penchant for pork.  It teems with hundreds of revelers, who party well into the night albeit the 7pm curfew

”There was a bomb blast. Two persons- a young lady and a gentleman fatally wounded and others admitted with serious injuries,” police chief political commissar, AIGP Asan Kasingye Tweeted shortly after the blast at 9 pm.

They have since been identified as Emily, a waitress and a patron popularly called ‘Taata Africa’

Security forces rushed to the scene October 23 following the blast that went off at around 9pm but media coverage was restricted as armed forces cordoned off the place.

‘Our joint task teams from the bomb squad (were) called to thoroughly document the scene- to help determine whether the explosion arose out of an intentional act or not,” Police informed in a statement late Saturday, further asking the public ”to remain calm as we (police) establish the true circumstances surrounding the incident.”

On October 14, the United Kingdom (UK) warned of an imminent terror attack in Uganda.

Tags:

You May Also Like

Latest News
Geosteady angers fans by supporting Prima’s business rival
August 16, 2021
Latest News
RDC aborts district function over youth leaders’ misconduct
October 12, 2021
Latest News Music
I went to school so I understood my contract – Bruno K lashes back at Katatumba
August 17, 2021
Latest News Lifestyle
Dressing fit for a trendy king
July 30, 2021
Show CommentsClose Comments

Leave a comment

Our biggest stories delivered
to your inbox

AncoraThemes © 2021. All Rights Reserved.