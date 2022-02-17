Skip to content Skip to footer

Two popular Nigerian rappers arrested with drugs

9 hours ago
AFP 

Nigeria’s narcotics agency on Thursday arrested two popular singers and four others with illicit drugs in a dawn raid on their apartment in the commercial hub of Lagos, an official said.

National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) spokesman Femi Babafemi told AFP some quantities of cannabis and ‘Molly’ – a term used for MDMA – were found with rappers Zinoleesky and Mohbad and four other suspects in their residence and car.

“Our operatives raided the apartment in Idado estate in the early hours of today,” he said.

“Six suspects – four males and two females – were picked up. Some quantities of Cannabis sativa and Molly were recovered from their apartment and car.”

Babafemi said the suspects would be charged to court after investigation.

Mohbad and Zinoleesky are two popular rappers with hit songs in the country, and their music is being exported across the continent and around the world.

Mohbad’s hit Feel Good, has over four million views on YouTube.

The two rappers were signed last year to the music label of well-known Nigerian rapper and Afropop star Naira Marley.

Marley, who himself also had a run-in with the law over suspected internet fraud, expressed his outrage over the arrest of the two with a post on Instagram.

 

