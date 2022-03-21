Tycoon Lwasa savages ex Angel- she was just a parasite

By Alex Balimwikungu

Just when we thought jilted Masaka tycoon, Emmanuel Lwasa had moved on from his recent relationship, he still carries a tinge of bitterness.

From his comments about Angel Kwakunda, with whom they split recently, Lwasa is ready to ‘cut her to size’. The couple that had dated for close to a year, broke up when Angel was seen worryingly close to another man in a public place.

Both went their separate ways but after a bitter exchange. Lwasa called Angel an excited villager, while she branded him a stingy man and con act who gifted her fake dollars on her birthday.

After a lull, Lwasa has now shot back. He has dismissed the claims that he is stingy. “I move with wads of cash, which I give to the needy,” he argues.

He claims he never lavished on Angel because she never deserved it. According to Lwasa, the moment he whispered to Angel that he loved her, she started behaving like she had found a job with a multinational company.

“Angel came into my life with very many problems. I failed to fly her out because she had no documents. She has no national Id or passport. I couldn’t spoon feed her with everything. There are some things where someone has to take initiative,” he reasoned.

Lwasa insists he is a well-connected individual, but the thought of disturbing his connections with issues so trivial as Angel’s was entirely not worth the salt.

“I’m connected but I cannot disturb them with such petty issues,” he added.

He has no regrets for withdrawing the prize car, a Mark X he doled to Angel at their introduction.