U-turn: Why Maro bounced back into music after a year of silence

By Alex Balimwikungu

RnB Kyabazinga aka Maro, real names Ronald Maganda, has returned to claim his RnB music throne. The singer who is always in and out of Uganda (Germany) and back visited studio at the end of the year after a very long time of no music.

At the beginning of 2021, Sampolo was released but it was a collaboration by Maro and Simon Bunks. The song is what he had from Maro until December this year when he came out with a Christmas song produced by Erik Kempka at Grenzland Records in Germany.

The Christmas song was followed by Yellow Jumper, a song Maro released few days after the movie ‘Girl in a Yellow Jumper’ made it on Netflix. The movie by a celebrated movie producer Loukman Ali became the first Ugandan movie to feature on Netflix.

This raised eyebrows of weather Maro did the song as the official theme song for the movie or he wanted to jump on the trend to promote his movie.

Speaking to this website, Maro said he did the song to help contribute to the release of the movie interms of promotion. “Loukman Ali, Maurice Kirya and Moroccco Omari are people I look up to in the industry and doing something to appreciate them was all I could put on table” Maro said.

The singer who was in Germany at the moment did the song while in Uganda at his studio known as Volume up records. The song was produced by Eros Beats, the studio’s in-house producer