Skip to content Skip to footer

UCC directs TV stations on airing gossip shows

HomeAll PostsLatest NewsUCC directs TV stations on airing gossip shows
3 hours ago
Share
60Views 0Comments

By Alex Balimwikungu

The Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) has ordered all gossip shows on local TV  air between 10pm and 5am.

According to a directive which has been sent to several TV stations, any TV station that fails to adhere to the directive, “the Commission shall proceed to institute other appropriate regulatory sanctions, including but not limited to suspension of your broadcasting license”.

The directive takes effect tomorrow (Wednesday 20, 2021)

Recently, UCC summoned lifestyle presenters of eleven television stations in Kampala over allegations of abusive language.

UCC said that there are allegations that the language and statements the presenters use with their guests are often abusive, demeaning, derogatory and contain unsubstantiated claims against different personalities.

The programmes complained about included Spark TV’s Live Wire, NBS TV’s Uncut Sabula – Uncut Kalakata, Kingdom TV’s Kapyaki, Dream TV’s Tik-Tak Sesetula, BTM TV’s Access, BBS TV’s Round About and Baba TV’s Poko Poko.

Others were Urban TV’s Short Circuit Sonsomola, Top TV’s Kachumbali, ABS TV’s Evening Zone and STV’s Select E- Buzz. It henceforth cautioned them and directed them to address the complaints raised about them.

However, after close observation of the shows, it has ordered that they should never air on TV between 5am to 10pm. This is because “they contain adult content, sexual innuendos and profanity, with potential to disturb and harm some members of the public especially the children”.

It further adds that presenters of the program often appear on air when dressed indecently in skimpy outfits; the language and statements used by presenters and guests during the program are often abusive, demeaning, derogatory and contain unsubstantiated claims against different personalities.

Tags:

You May Also Like

Latest News
Arrests made over weekend fête at Forest Mall irk Gen Sejusa
September 1, 2021
Latest News
Loukman Ali Premieres Sixteen Rounds
September 17, 2021
Latest News
Ambulances used to transport drunkards-Police
September 30, 2021
Celebrity News Exclusives Latest News Lifestyle Top News
VIDEO: Decor at Canary’s sh500m wedding
September 18, 2021
Show CommentsClose Comments

Leave a comment

Our biggest stories delivered
to your inbox

AncoraThemes © 2021. All Rights Reserved.