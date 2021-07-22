UG Connect concert wanted to pay me peanuts – OS Suuna

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Omulangira Suuna has revealed that he turned down a suggestion to perform at the UG Connect concert because they wanted to compensate him peanuts.

“The UG Connect concert organisers contacted me, but I turned them down because they wanted to pay me peanuts. They talked to my manager Jojo. I told them no and said I do not care what anyone says,” Suuna said.

He also trashed the entire organisation saying there is no way it is going to help the industry because of the little money they pay those that perform and how they are selected.

“The idea is great, but the whole arrangement and organisation is terrible. It is not going to help the industry. We have different problems and these are hard times so there are people that are happy with the peanuts,” he added.

This comes a week after Spice Diana vowed not to step on the UG Connect concert stage again, having been one of the artistes that graced the inaugural edition. Like Suuna, she argued that it is not going to benefit the industry because in normal times, they never performed once in a while.

However, on the issue of money, unlike Suuna, she claimed to have received the amount she asked for.

It is also important to note that Suuna is not on the A, B or C list of the most sought for local artistes. The UG Connect concert is a string of virtual concerts under the Operation Wealth Creation (OWC) to enable artistes make some money during this period when concerts are banned.