Skip to content Skip to footer

Uganda Cranes’ trip to Dubai cancelled 

HomeAll PostsSportsUganda Cranes’ trip to Dubai cancelled 
2 hours ago
Share
35Views 0Comments

By Henry Sekanjako

FUFA has cancelled the Uganda Cranes’ trip to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

This, according to FUFA, is as a result of what it described as  challenges with flight travel. The cancellation comes after UAE Tuesday afternoon temporarily suspended flights from Uganda to Dubai.

“Logistically, the time available for arrangement of an alternative flight is not enough for the contingent to fly into UAE,”  FUFA said in a Twitter post.

According to FUFA, the national team (Uganda Cranes) was due to fly out tomorrow, Wednesday, for two matches against AFCON-bound sides Gabon and Mauritania on Thursday,  and  Sunday respectively.

Tags:

You May Also Like

Sports
Lady Cranes ready to pound Zimbabwe
July 12, 2021
Sports Top News
Watch Cheptegei with or without a TV
August 6, 2021
Sports Uncategorized
Rugby Cranes drown training stress in the pool
July 6, 2021
Sports
Joshua Cheptegei launches 100 day fundraiser
August 12, 2021
Show CommentsClose Comments

Leave a comment

Our biggest stories delivered
to your inbox

Kampala Sun © 2021. All Rights Reserved.