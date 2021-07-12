Uganda Cranes’ trip to Dubai cancelled 

By Henry Sekanjako

FUFA has cancelled the Uganda Cranes’ trip to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

This, according to FUFA, is as a result of what it described as challenges with flight travel. The cancellation comes after UAE Tuesday afternoon temporarily suspended flights from Uganda to Dubai.

“Logistically, the time available for arrangement of an alternative flight is not enough for the contingent to fly into UAE,” FUFA said in a Twitter post.

According to FUFA, the national team (Uganda Cranes) was due to fly out tomorrow, Wednesday, for two matches against AFCON-bound sides Gabon and Mauritania on Thursday, and Sunday respectively.