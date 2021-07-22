Uganda-France Connect party delivers awesome experience

By Steven Odeke

Before the world was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the French community in Uganda was known for organising a number of lively cultural and musical performances. One of the outstanding parties that used to be organised by the embassy was the France-Uganda Friendship Week.

But because of COVID-19 restrictions, there has not been much going on for two years. That is why it was fun attending the Uganda-France Connect 2021 party at the French Ambassador’s Residence, Kampala, last Thursday evening.

The ambassador of France to Uganda, Jules-Armand Aniambossou, invited over 150 guests, who included the US and Italy’s ambassadors to Uganda, to thank them and partners for their continued support and solidarity over the years, and also to deliberate on the prospects for the coming years.

The event also served as a belated celebration of Beaujolais Nouveau, a freshly brewed French wine that comes out on every third Thursday of November.

As guests interacted, networked and imbibed on French delicacies and wines, there were musical performances from multi-instrumentalist Price Love, saxophonist Ceasar Kajura and Joel Sebunjo. Sebunjo, whose performance sealed the evening, was backed by a four-man piece band to deliver a medley of his Afro-fusion numbers like Africa, Bulungi, Oyoo and Mulamu that lit up the mood.

Aniambossou said: “I am really glad to be here with you, our guests, to perpetuate this tradition of France as a wine country inhabited by wine lovers. So, let me give a huge thanks to all our Ugandan friends for being here with us. I guess, on the basis of how many people we are today, that the love of good wine (and French cheese, among other things, to accompany it, of course) goes way beyond the French frontiers and is well settled in Uganda.”

He added: “Many of you will already be familiar with Beaujolais Nouveau, among other famous wines that we can be proud of in France.”

It was a fun-filled evening.