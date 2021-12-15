Uganda fully out of the third COVID-19 wave, says health minister

By Moses Mulondo

The Minister for Health, Dr. Ruth Aceng, has said the country is now fully out of the third wave of COVID-19, which started towards the end of last year.

“With a test positivity rate between 1% and 2% on average, the country is out of the third wave, but we have to continue observing the standard operating procedures,” she said.

The minister made the remarks yesterday at the Ministry of Finance at the signing of a financing agreement for a grant of $180.3m from World Bank for procuring and distribution of 11.7million doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

For the last one month, the positivity rate of Ugandans who test positive for COVID-19 has remained very low and the rate of hospitalisation has kept declining.

According to reports from the Ministry of Health, whereas the number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals was 177 two weeks ago, it has reduced to only 87 currently. The number of COVID-19 deaths has also greatly reduced.

Aceng said so far the Government has administered 15.6million doses out of which 6.9million Ugandans have been fully immunised (received two doses).

She also revealed that so far a total of 37.2million doses have been acquired by Uganda out of which 26million doses have been dispatched to the districts.

Aceng explained that unlike in the initial stages when vaccines were limited in supply, there is now ample supply of vaccines in the global market since October last year.

She also appealed to Ugandans to take vaccination seriously, noting that majority of people who are currently dying of COVID-19 are those who were not vaccinated.

“Vaccination is the safest and most cost effective way of prevention and control of COVID-19. One of the interventions we have had is taking vaccines closer to people because many don’t want to walk long distances for vaccines. We shall soon resume the mass vaccination campaign for taking the vaccines closer to people,” the minister for health promised.