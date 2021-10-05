Skip to content Skip to footer

Uganda has got beautiful women- Jamaican star

4 hours ago
By Hussein Kiganda
Jamaican dancehall drill star Bazragod known for his song boom boom is in Uganda, enjoying nature and beauty.
Among the things he has so far noticed is the beauty of the women in Uganda. In an interview, the star was asked about why Jamaican artists parade sexy and heavy-bummed women in their videos, and he replied that Jamaica has beautiful women.
“We can’t keep away from sexy women because Jamaica is blessed with pretty and sexy women,” on which he added, “and I have also noticed that Uganda also has very beautiful women.”
The artist also urged Ugandan artists to try going to Jamaica to do collaborations because, unlike in other countries, it doesn’t need a visa to go to Jamaica.
“I need to see more Ugandans going to Jamaica to work with us. In Jamaica, you don’t need a Visa but a plane ticket…,” he said.
Bazragod came to Uganda following his East Africa visit. He already performed in Kenya and Tanzania. He came onto the scene with songs like; mi alone, boom boom, ova Suh, real gold, my bitch, badness, mystery, and many more.
Tags:

