Uganda opens Rugby Africa 7s with thrashing of Burundi

By Johnson Were

Uganda started the Rugby Africa 7s tournament on a winning note with a 71-0 defeat of Burundi at Kyadondo Rugby Club.

Players, including Philip Wokorach, Adrian Kasito, and Norbert Okeny, were all on the score sheet for Uganda.

Kenya started off the tournament with a 17-0 defeat of Senegal, while Burkina Faso shocked Zimbabwe with a 14-12 win.

Rugby fans started arriving for the matches as early as 7:00 am at a sunny Kyadondo.

The top three finishers will qualify for the 2022 Rugby World Cup in South Africa due in September, while the other top two teams outside Kenya will qualify for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.