Uganda rugby 7s teams in Kenya for pride battle

By Julius Senyimba

The Uganda rugby 7s contingent, made of the male and female senior national teams sides, arrived in Nairobi, Kenya this morning ahead of the Safari Sevens.

Starting Saturday, the Rugby Cranes (Men) and Lady Rugby Cranes (Women) will be in a pride battle at Nyayo National Stadium, with the mission of playing in the main cup on Sunday.

With new faces in both teams and the future of the game being in the hands of the Uganda Rugby Union, change in captaincy was inevitable. Ian Munyani and Mary Gloria Ayot stepped in big shoes.