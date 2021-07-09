Uganda rugby 7s teams in Kenya for pride battle

61Views 0Comments
By Julius Senyimba
The Uganda rugby 7s contingent, made of the male and female senior national teams sides, arrived in Nairobi, Kenya this morning ahead of the Safari Sevens.
Starting Saturday, the Rugby Cranes (Men) and Lady Rugby Cranes (Women) will be in a pride battle at Nyayo National Stadium, with the mission of playing in the main cup on Sunday.
With new faces in both teams and the future of the game being in the hands of the Uganda Rugby Union, change in captaincy was inevitable. Ian Munyani and Mary Gloria Ayot stepped in big shoes.
The Rugby Cranes are pitted in Group C alongside defending champions Morans, Spain and KCB, a Kenyan club side. The Matooke has a primary target of making it to the quarterfinals.
The top two teams from each pool, as well as the two best third placed finishers reach the quarters on Sunday. For the ladies, it will be a round robin format as Uganda will face Zimbabwe, South Africa (Titans Academy) and two Kenya teams (Lioness I and Lioness II).
Munyani told The Kampala Sun that the weather was good after touching down in Kenya. He said although a semi-final finish was his ultimate goal, learning and exposure would come first.