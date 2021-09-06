Ugandan actress bags AMAA award

By Hussein Kiganda

Actress Joan Agaba won the Best Actress in leading role at the African Movie Academy Awards that were held yesterday, Sunday 28th November 2021, in Nigeria.

The actress, who acted as Mina in Ugandan movie dubbed Stain rose above famous Nigerian actresses like Rita Dominic and Funke Akindele.

She adds it to a list of awards she has kept in her closet like Best Actress (UFF), Best Actress (FESTCAB) in Burundi and was nominated in the same category at several other film festivals

She has acted in “94 Terror”(2018) as Mutesi, “Lailah”(2020) as Nadia, TV series “Mistakes Gals Do” as Kate and “The Torture”(2017) as Sharon.

In the same awards, Uganda also bagged another accolade for the Best Short Film which was “Meat. Ugandans got nominations in Best Animation(A Thousand Fate), Best Documentary (Noboth), Best Film In An African Language (Stain), Best Film(Stain), and Achievement In Screenplay(Stain).

Somalia had the highest number of nominations and it’s “The Gravedigger’s Wife” won the Best Film beating Uganda’s “Stain.

Uganda’s film and movie industry has developed bit by bit until a few weeks ago when Loukman Ali’s “The Girl In The Yellow Jumper”, got a chance to be showcased on Netflix.