Ugandan Amber Rose gifts mother with new ride

By Julius Senyimba

Socialite Sarajoy Bakanansa graced Kampala night life with the nickname of American model Amber Rose.

With tinted short hair, the towering diva enjoyed space in the media thanks to her relationship with blogger Ashburg Kato.

Fast forward, their breakup saw her take a sabbatical from Kampala night life. Her life being taken up by politics.

Well, one can claim that the Ugandan Amber Rose matured and this has been evident in her social media posts and deeds.

As you read this, her mother is now enjoying a cool new ride, a birthday gift to her from daughter, Ugandan Amber Rose. She received the car keys during a colourful party.

“She holds a special place in my heart and I want to celebrate her till I cannot anymore. I know making her happy is one lease to long life. I crowned the celebration with a brand new car. She deserves everything the world has to offer. Happy birthday again mummy.”

