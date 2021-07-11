Ugandan artists to reap big from the online UG Connect Concerts

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

Ugandan artists say they are dying of hunger and rent arrears, and it looks like someone has finally listened to their cries.

The Uganda National Cultural Centre (UNCC) is now organising online e-concerts which are going to happen for 52 weeks on Saturdays. The show is going to be broadcast live on different televisions as well as YouTube on the UNCC official channel.

The event will have many artists from all over the country and different regions from big and already established artistes to young and upcoming ones. The event has already hosted artists like Ziza Bafana, Nina Roz, King Saha, B2C and Chosen Becky among others performing for their fans at home at the second edition that happened last week.

The event is also going to have other entertainment personalities such as comedians, deejays, and entertainment hosts from different regions to add the sauce to the event and make it worth a watch. The aim of the UG Connect Concert is to give artistes and everyone in the entertainment industry a chance to perform for their fans virtually since the events and live performances such as concerts are still under lock down due to corona virus.

The concerts, which started two weeks ago, aim at spreading hope to Ugandans through music, dance, and drama. The Chairman Uganda National Cultural Centre, Sam Okello, says leaders in the art industry have an obligation to look for better strategic ideas that bring in money to all stakeholders as well as taking the industry to a greater level and such ideas like the Ug Connect concert is one of them.

The organisers together with promoters Balunywa and Emma Promotions say nobody is going to be left out at the concert because it is a big harvest. With the live band sessions and CD, they say fans should expect world class and high energetic performances.