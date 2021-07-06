Ugandan boxers receive equipment from International Boxing Association

By Julius Senyimba

Uganda boxing fraternity, like many other sports disciplines in the country, suffers from inadequate equipment.

This has seen boxers wash and share gum shields at competitions, despite the said protective gears costing as low as sh2000.

Well, this is slowly becoming history as federations receive more equipment donations, with the latest coming from their international mother body, Association Internationale de Boxe Amateur (AIBA).

Uganda Boxing Federation unveiled boxing pads, gloves, groin and breast protectors, punching bags plus head gear at their offices in Lugogo.

According to Uganda Boxing Federation boss, Moses Muhangi, the equipment is going to improve all federation competitions since they are all AIBA certified.

“Down town purchases have been sub standard hence unnecessary cuts and so on. But now, with standard equipment, boxers will have a better competition environment.”

About having the same standard equipment at club level, Muhangi said it is the vision of the federation. However, they first have to negotiate financial hurdles.

The equipment worth $6000 is a big boost to the federation and this was evident in the wild smiles at the local boxing headquarters.

