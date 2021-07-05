Ugandan men have no sexy vibe anymore- Irene Ntale

By Alex Balimwikungu

Forever single musician, Irene Ntale has thrown a subtle hint as to why she will not rush to get engaged anytime soon. She has expressed her disappointment in Ugandan men who she claims no longer “know how to vibe.”

She suggests that even the potential boyfriends are immersed in the ‘provider’ role, and lack the fun, sexy and adventurous type which she so craves.

” Bannange No! Ugandan men do not know how to vibe anymore. What happened?” she wrote on Twitter. True to form, she was inundated with responses some of which were mean. ” The Ugandan men are like your music career. It has no sexy vibe at all,” a one Ivan Beino Mugisha tweeted.

Blogger, Ashburg Katto suggested that sexy vibe is useless if men have no stamina. ” With Stamina, we dont need to add other things. It is needless,” he Tweeted.

KCCA’s Deputy spokesperson, Robert Kalumba suggested that to get it on with a Ugandan girl, it is money that speaks more than an eloquent lover. ” We are making money! After realizing…it’s what most ladies want!”

Recently she was rumoured to be dating a Nigerian music producer after calling off her on-off romance with Ugandan manager, Jonathan Kyeyo who relocated to the US in 2018