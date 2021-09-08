Ugandan music failed to sell because our languages are not appealing – Zulitums

By Ahmad Muto

Singer and music producer Zulitums has reasoned that Ugandan music failed to sell like Nigeria’s because the local languages are not appealing. He said only if artistes learn to blend the local languages like the Nigerians have will their songs cross over and become sought after.

“The biggest challenge is we put out good music, but the languages we sing are not yet appealing out there so we have to try and balance English with our native languages. So that whenever they cross over, they understand what we are on about,” he said.

Zulitums said this while speaking to The Kampala Sun in response to a tweet he put up saying artistes that are not inspired by African artistes that are currently on European tours chose the wrong business. He particularly mentioned Wizkid, Burnaboy and Tems saying they did not let Covid-19 frustrate them.

“I think that is all we should be aiming at as artistes, see what is happening in their country, but they still managed to get out there. That should inspire us as Ugandans and those in other countries. That should be the direction we are all taking,” he explained.

On filling up London’s 02 Arena like Burnaboy did weeks ago, he said that their industry started taking that direction from the time of artistes such as 2Face Idibia, only for the likes of Burna Boy to start four years ago. Therefore, success is not overnight, but takes time and generations. Rapper Navio three weeks ago said he is not bothered seeing the Nigerians filling up the 02 Arena because their diaspora population alone is the equivalent of Uganda’s.

Wizkid’s Made in Lagos tied with Fela Kuti’s The Best of Black President at 45 weeks on Billboard’s World album charts, he got to collaborate with Justin Bieber on Essence that entered Billboard’s Global 200 in just weeks, also becoming the most shazamed song in the US last month. Tems on her part got to collaborate with Drake on Fountain, off the rapper’s Certified Lover Boy album while Burna Boy got to fill up the 02 Arena with over 12,000 people, also last month.