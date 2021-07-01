Ugandan Netizens Roast Diddy For Claiming French Montana Built A Hospital In Uganda

American rapper and businessman, Sean Love Combs aka Diddy has come under attack from Ugandans on Twitter for claiming to American TV host, Ellen Lee DeGeneres that Karim Kharbouch aka French Montana built a hospital in Uganda.

From the video making rounds on social media, Diddy interrupted French Montana before he answered Ellen Lee DeGeneres’ question and said that he is generous to the extent that he built a hospital in Uganda.

Rapper @FrencHMonTanA actually donated $100k to help improve Subbi health center in Luuka District and later on got his friends to contribute $300k. While P Diddy may have exaggerated the facts, we should still give credit where it's due. pic.twitter.com/PFSyiyY09X — Lucky Mbabazi (@LuckyMbabazi) July 5, 2021

“This man is so humble he can’t even talk about himself comfortably, he went to Uganda, so they didn’t have a hospital, so he went and built a hospital. Some people don’t like to speak what they do and this is this man right here”, Diddy showered French Montana with praises as the audience cheered on.

We have since learnt that French Montana actually donated $100k (Sh370m) to help improve Suubi health center in Luuka District and later on got his friends to contribute $300k. (Sh1b) While P Diddy may have exaggerated the facts, there is an element of truth in his claims.