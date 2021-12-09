Ugandan waitress returns sh36m client dropped in hotel room

By Charles Etukuri

A kindhearted waitress who found a wallet with $10,000 (sh36m) inside a client’s room at Brovad Sands Lodge, Kalangala on Monday morning handed it over to the management of the hotel.

Eric Baluku, the manager of the hotel, said Joan Nansubuga had done what most Ugandan’s wouldn’t have done had they been in her position.

“She is a room attendant and was the one working in the room. She discovered the money on Monday shortly after the Eritrean tourists we had hosted had left. On checking the wallet, she was very excited and immediately dashed to the front desk and alerted us,” he explained.

Baluku noted that the tourists had registered themselves at the hotel visitor’s books and they went through the contacts and reached out to them.

“They were extremely happy that we had such genuine persons and since they had left Kalangala, they gave us directions on how to send the money. We are glad that they received the money,” he noted.

Baluku said the hotel management was extremely happy with Nansubuga. “We gathered the workers for a small brief and thanked them for being kind and gave Nsubuga a token of sh100,000.”