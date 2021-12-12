Woman who had lived in Netherlands for 10 years dies on way to surprise family in Uganda

By Charles Etukuri

The Ugandan Community in the Netherlands is mourning the death of Doreen Angee, who was a nurse, model and dancer with her own music label supporting the music business in northern Uganda.

Angee had spent almost 10 years without seeing her family in Gulu district. On December 21, she left the Netherlands for Uganda to surprise them. However, the surprise was never to be; a car she was traveling in got involved in an accident and even though she was rushed to Gulu Hospital for medical care, she didn’t make it.

The Police said the car Angee was traveling in, had a head-on collision with a trailer at Koro on the Gulu-Kampala Highway on Christmas Eve.

Painfully, Angee was robbed of life before she could see her family members in Uganda. She died at the age of 25.

Irene Ayaa, one of those who are organising her burial, noted that Angee lived with her younger sister in the Netherlands.

“She was traveling to Gulu and they had a terrible accident after Karuma. She was rushed to Gulu Hospital, but could not make it due to the internal injuries she suffered,” Ayaa said.

Plans are ongoing for her send-off in Gulu Uganda. A gofundme campaign was created to help generate support towards the send-off and to help her sister travel to attend her funeral in Uganda.