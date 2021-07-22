Ugandan youth record song with Grammy winner Kirk Franklin

Six youth from Uganda have been chosen as part of a global choir to join Grammy-winning music artist Kirk Franklin to re-release his single, Lean on Me. The youth, who are part of Compassion International’s child development programme, were chosen to join peers from 24 other countries to participate in the Compassion Youth Choir.

For the past several months, Franklin has been working with youth from all 25 countries in Compassion’s child development programme. Through virtual auditions and rehearsals, the Compassion Youth Choir, made up of more than 120 youth, ages 11-19, worked with the artist to record the song, which was originally released in 1998.

“It was an honour working with so many young, talented and gifted kids from across the globe!” Franklin emphasised, “I am grateful to the team at Compassion International for giving me the opportunity to serve in this capacity.”

The six youth who collaborated with Franklin are Trinity, 13, from Wakiso,

Sharorin, 14, from Bundibugyo, Marita, 16, from Soroti, Hillary, 16, from Kabale, Edith, 18, from Masaka and Kakama, 18, from Ntungamo.

“I thank God for the opportunity to sing with Kirk Franklin. Seeing him at the auditions reveal via zoom left me asking, who am I to get such a lifetime opportunity? It was like a dream, yet real. I will never forget that day,” Kakama said.

During the virtual sessions, Franklin provided vocal coaching, answered questions about his life and musical career, and even taught the group some dance moves.

Franklin concludes, “It is unbelievable that a song like this still resonates with so many people. I pray this version provides a little hope for the people across the globe.”

Fo Yo Soul/RCA Records and Franklin will donate proceeds from the sales and streams of the song to Compassion.

