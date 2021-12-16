Ugandans are happiest people in East Africa

By Betty Amamukirori

The World Happiness Report 2022 has ranked Africa as the unhappiest region in the world.

In the rankings, Africa got a regional score of 4.5, making it the unhappiest region worldwide.

Under it, Zimbabwe remains the unhappiest country, as it continues to struggle with high levels of poverty whereby 6.1 million people are estimated to be living below the international poverty line.

In Africa, the happiest countries are Mauritius, Libya, Ivory Coast, South Africa, Gambia, and Algeria, respectively. However, on the global scale, they rank 52, 86, 88, 91, 93 and 96, respectively.

In East Africa, Uganda ranked happiest at 117 on the global scale and Kenya followed at 119. Tanzania ranked number 139 and Rwanda 143.

Happiness rankings are based on life evaluations as the more stable measure of the quality of people’s lives. The measurement relied on three main well-being indicators: life evaluations, positive emotions, and negative emotions.

Globally, Finland remains the happiest country followed by Denmark, Iceland, Switzerland, and the Netherlands.

At the continental level, North America was ranked happy with a score of 6.3, South America was ranked content with a score of 5.8, Europe was ranked happy with 6.5, the Middle East and Central Asia ranked complicated with a score of 5.3, East Asia and Oceania were ranked neutral with a score of 5.6.