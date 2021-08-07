Ugandans bag nominations in 2021 Afrobloggers Awards

By Kalungi Kabuye

Eleven Ugandan bloggers have made it to the finals of the 2021 Afrobloggers Awards, a web-based hub that promotes, educates, and celebrates African bloggers. They were chosen in different categories, including Creative Writing, Activism, Wellness, and Food & Drink. Other categories are Travel, Fresh Voice, Expressive and Lifestyle.

“The Afrobloggers Awards celebrate creativity, dedication and responsible use of online spaces with the aim of inspiring more people to deliberately share their stories,” a statement on their website stated. “We believe these awards will bring recognition, honour, credibility and status to the many Africans who have selflessly shared their time, stories and creativity with us over the years.”

The Uganda finalists and their blogs are:

Lisa Romans (Bird’s Eye View) – Creative category

Rwamuguma Mwene (Yongyera) – Activism category

Qweshunga vlog – Activism category

Patricia Opio (This is me!) – Wellness category

Lutgard Musiime (The Nutritionist) – Food & Drink category

A Kitchen in Uganda – Food & Drink category

Racheal Kizza (Passion & Lifestyle) – Lifestyle category

Brenda Nakandi (Cycling in Kampala) – Travel category

Tikia Aludria Joella (Tikia with Grace) – Fresh Voice category

Amos Mumbere – Fresh Voice category

Justine Nuwamanya (Words from the Pot) – Expressive category

Racheal Kizza is a past winner in the Lifestyle category, and although she did not win any money, being a winner has made a difference both for her blog and in her life.

“When I was announced the 2020 winner for Best Lifestyle blog, I was ecstatic” she said. “These awards and more affirm creatives. I felt seen for someone who started blogging way back in 2014. People I knew and those I didn`t know celebrated my win online and offline. The award elevated my blog and me. My friends can`t mention my name without saying award-winning blog or award-winning blogger. It never gets old. But also my blog suddenly isn`t just any other blog, it is an award-winning blog.”