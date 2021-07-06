Ugandans celebrate Chemutai’s Olympic gold, urged to drink from the Nile’s bounty

By Ahmad Muto

Ugandan athlete Peruth Chemutai scooped Uganda its first gold medal at the ongoing Tokyo Olympic games on Wednesday, August 4.

She was the first to cross to the finishing line in the women’s 3,000m steeplechase race posting a time of 9:01:45.

Chemutai’s gold is Uganda’s third medal at the Tokyo Olympics – Joshua Cheptegei won silver and Jacob Kiplimo bronze in the 10,000 metre finale.

This generated a lot of excitement on social media in Uganda and the reactions came clad in all kinds of human emotions and sentiments.

Timothy Kalyegira: “Peruth Chemutai wins gold in the women’s 3,000 metres steeplechase. Until today, no Ugandan woman had ever won an Olympic medal of any kind. Uganda’s first-ever Olympic medal of any kind was the silver by Eridadi Mukwanga, the bantamweight boxer in 1968 in Mexico City.”

Darren Kyeyune: “Yes, #gold for UGA. Peruth Chemutai wins the women’s 3000m steeplechase final at the @Tokyo2020 Games in a time of 9:1:45. Wow, wow. It is Uganda’s 10th medal in Olympics history. Third gold at the Games after John Akii-Bua (1972) & Stephen Kiprotich (2012). First medal by a female.”

Robert Kabushenga: “Thank you Peruth Chemtai. You have given our Ugandan girls a reason to continue to dream and believe they can do it.”

However, what also generated a lot of excitement was the commentator’s remark about bars in Uganda and the beer brand, Nile Special. It sent a number of Ugandans and marketing teams of local companies into overdrive.

@DeniseNamale: “Not the person that mentioned Nile Special at such a huge event. People pay large sums for such mentions and this guy did it without a penny from them! Come on!”

Charlesgave_256: “Imagine how much we would be selling out other brands like Uganda Waragi and Nile Special across the globe if we supported our athletes and kept on getting shout outs via these Olympic Games. Think about it.”

Nile Special: “Since it is going to be flowing @NileSpecial tonight, we just wanted to remind you that it draws its name from River Nile, the World’s second-longest river. It is indeed a true reward from the source.”