Ugandans in China celebrate new year’s at Annual Enkuka Event

By Jariat Nakitende

Peacock Hotel in Beijing city was a meeting place for a big number of Ugandans working in China on December 31, 2021, as they gathered to celebrate their annual Enkuka event. The event which is held every end of year to unite Ugandans living and working in China was a show to remember for every attendee, with thrilling moments on the red carpet and stage where a live band serenaded the attendees.

The deputy ambassador of Uganda to China, H.E Fred Mugisha added weight to the occasion with his attendance. The ambassador urged Ugandans to work together and love one another in order to progress in the foreign land.

He asked them to emulate ants and build up a strong community.

“As you work, you should ensure you invest back home, whatever useful knowledge you get from here, you should use it to develop your home country,” he said.

It was also at the same event that the new President of Ugandans in China, Henry Ssemakula was sworn in. Ssemakula thanked Ugandans for their trust in him and promised to build the community. He called upon every Ugandan in China to work with him and also to support his programmes such as a SSACCO where they save money to cater for emergencies and collective development.

Another key highlight was the crowning of Veronica Senoga as Miss Uganda China and Jim Kunta Kayanja as Mr. Uganda China. The Kampala Sun brings you the pictures.