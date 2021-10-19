Uganda’s Hockey Africa Cup dream faces sh700m nightmare

Uganda’s dream of having both the male and female national hockey teams represent the country at the January 2022 Africa Cup of Nations in Accra, Ghana is hanging in the balance.

The Ugandan hockey executive has a working project budget of sh702,245,000. However, the old habit of national team sides failing to secure funds on time ahead of big tournaments has reared its ugly head. The said funds are needed by the end of this month to enable the two teams prepare well and put up a good fight in the games.

Hockey is arguably the only sports discipline in the country to have two senior sides concurrently at a continental team sporting event.

Currently, the players are training under the scorching sun at the Lugogo Hockey Stadium with both rehydration and eating concerns, but this can change if you visit their social media platforms and donate

Well, the good display in the qualification games was and is the root cause of the financial burden after the National Council of Sports, the body supposed to lift this weight off the hockey players, opted to look the other side.

“We call upon all well-wishers, friends, and hockey players all over the world to support our teams to enable them go to Ghana,” part of the statement by the executive read.

With only weeks left to the games, the Uganda Hockey Association is hoping that if Uganda stands behind them, both teams will go to Ghana and fly the black, yellow and red flag high.

