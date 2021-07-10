Uganda’s power couples: Does it always end in tears?  

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

Over the years we have had power couples, but they have been discreet. However, with the advent of the internet, where every little facet of private life is put out there in the public gallery, we can point out many of their indiscretions. One thing though is that for many of them, it has always ended in tears.

Take popular media personalities Andrew and Flavia Tumusiime Kabuura for example. Their story has gripped the nation, making us forget about an impending COVID-19 third wave. We trace Uganda’s other popular power couples and how it ended for them.

To the uninitiated, a power couple is created when two powerful people — people who care about succeeding in their respective careers — come together in a relationship and manage to empower one another instead of dragging one another down. A big part of being a power couple is public perception. Any misunderstanding or public spat on their part naturally becomes public fodder.

Salaamu Musumba, Isanga Musumba

She was a fresh faced brainy girl from Mt. St Mary’s College Namagunga, when she crossed paths with her handsome prince Isaac Isanga Musumba. He too studied in those schools of chiefs and the feeling was mutual. The two were avid politicians; parents in rural Busoga implored their children to be like them.

However, along the way, they developed different inclinations in as far as their political party affiliations were concerned and they often publicly bickered. Even though bedrooms are supposed to be an Aladdin cave of secrets, these two publicly disparaged each other. They publicly loathed each other so much so that a joke in political circles was that their domestic assistants (Askari, house helps, shamba boys etc), were having more sex than them.

Their animosity towards each other has since waned. In the just concluded 2021 elections, Musumba openly campaigned for his wife.

Kizza Besigye, Winnie Byanyima

Imagine an aeronautic engineer and a medical doctor who are conjoined like Siamese twins by their oratory skills, revolutionary ideas and love or politics. That is the story of Eng. Winnie Byanyima and Dr. Warren Kizza Besigye.

It was a power couple extraordinaire. On one side was Winnie Byanyima with a future as bright as her mega-watt smile. On the other side was Besigye; buoyed by steely determination and strong in his political beliefs! They were once heralded as the future Barack and Michelle Obama.

Fast forward. As a diplomat, Winnie Byanyima often dines with the world’s greatest politicians, often taking vacations in the Alps and reminding us with selfies. On his part, Besigye looks forlorn. The joke is that he has been sleeping in foetal position as his wife savours the world. They’ve always linked up when it involves their son, Anselm Besigye!

Flavia Tumusiime and Andrew Kabuura

When NTV’s sports show panelist Andrew Kabuura proposed and married fellow staffer Flavia Tumusiime, many men pinched themselves. Confessions abound of how many guys had Flavia on their “to-do” list. Kabuura had scooped them on a trophy woman.

For the young lovebirds, what started as a TV show, Revved Up, accelerated their chances as a couple and soon, in typical African fashion, their bed shook frequently and they had a picture-perfect stable marriage until last week when chats linking Kabuura to infidelity leaked.

Who cheats on a beautiful, focused and loving woman like Flavia? The women asked on social media. They had a rhetoric response. “Even when you drive a Mercedes Benz, sometimes you need a bodaboda for convenience.” To the credit of this couple, it appears they are determined to patch things up – at least if their public disposition and utterances are anything to go by. Hard as it might be on her, Flavia is acting unfettered by the taunts. It has earned her a new name: Flavia ‘Twegumye’ Kabuura.

Zahara Toto and Don Solomon aka ‘big papa’

When Zahara Toto unveiled her new man, Taban Suleman aka Don Solo, he was heralded as the next big thing on Uganda’s scene. He had the money and she had the expensive taste. Not all were convinced though. One look at Don Solo’s lips and you instantly knew that some lips are not meant for kissing. They are meant for cooling porridge and quarreling. It did not take long for the cracks to appear in this power couple’s relationship following instant quarrels. Like both later confessed, everything about the affair was fake – the cars, the life, the moans and the promises. She never bothered checking on him in jail when his shenanigans caught up with him.

Canary Mugume and Sasha Ferguson

It’s been over years of a steady and serious relationship between journalist Canary Mugume and his wife-to-be Sasha Ferguson. According to the couple, it’s been over eight years and the lovebirds are set to legalise their relationship this weekend.

Canary met Sasha when she was also still a TV personality at the defunct WBS TV. Even though they have faced ups and downs, with the public throwing shade and suggesting it will end in ‘premium tears’, the former teen couple has steadied ship and seem to be in for the long haul. God bless this union.

(Wait for Part 2…)