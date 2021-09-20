UJA condemns arrest of three journalists

The Uganda Journalists Association (UJA) has spoken about the arrest and eventual imprisonment of three entertainment journalists saying the law should not be used ‘to gag the freedom of speech and expression by the media actors’.

Buganda Road Chief Magistrates Court on Friday charged and remanded three presenters from Next Media Services over offensive communication and criminal libel. The three are, Isaac Kawalya popularly known within the entertainment circles as Kayz, Brian Wako and William Mukuluri were charged on Friday after singer Omulangira Emmanuel Suuna popularly known as OS complained that the trio continuously used their programme on NBS TV to defame him.

In a release signed by Ronald Kabuye, the UJA secretary for information, the association stated that they stand with their colleagues and were engaging all the relevant authorities to see how they can receive and regain their freedom. The trio was charged alongside blogger Isma Lubega who was not in court and remanded to Kitalya Government Prison until October 15th.

It is alleged that in the program the presenters presented the singer as having bad luck. The trio and others also when they were discussing his new mansion, it is alleged that they claimed that he had lost his parents and yet this was not true.

It is said that when they were summoned to the CID headquarters on October 01, 2021 in the afternoon they were instead dragged to court. “We are concerned that such acts pose a serious impact to the enjoyment of the press freedoms that are spelt out in the Constitution,” the statement reads in parts.