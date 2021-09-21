Skip to content Skip to footer

Ukraine: I am safe, says Farouk Miya

14 hours ago
By Kampala Sun Writer

Following the war that broke out in Ukraine on Thursday, footballer Farouk Miya, who plays for Ukranian club Lviv and the Uganda Cranes, has indicated that he is safe.

Miya had just joined the Ukranian side last month.

Yesterday, he took to Twitter, posting: “Hi everyone, I am fine and safe. I am eternally thankful for the messages.”

Russian leader Vladimir Putin unleashed a full-scale invasion on Thursday that has killed dozens of people, forced more than 50,000 to flee Ukraine in just 48 hours and sparked fears of a new Cold War in Europe.

Uganda’s ambassador to Russia, Johnson Agara Olwa, asked Ugandans in Ukraine to follow instructions issued by the government there.

A view of a high-rise apartment block which was hit by recent shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine on February 26, 2022. AFP photo

 

