Skip to content Skip to footer

Ukrainian football league abandoned without champion

HomeAll PostsSportsUkrainian football league abandoned without...
8 hours ago
Share
70Views 0Comments

AFP

Ukrainian football clubs decided Tuesday, April 26, to put an end to the season that has been suspended since the start of Russia’s invasion in February, without awarding the title.

“The standings as of February 24, 2022 will be the final standings of the 2021/22 season, with no winners to be awarded,” the Ukrainian Premier League said in a statement.

“The corresponding decision was submitted for approval by the Executive Committee of the Ukrainian Association of Football.”

Shakhtar Donetsk led Dynamo Kyiv by two points when the season was interrupted. The two clubs will likely be awarded places in next season’s Champions League qualifying rounds.

The league never restarted following its winter break and President Volodymyr Zelensky quickly implemented martial law in Ukraine after Russia launched its bloody invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

 

Tags:

You May Also Like

World News
A Musk-owned Twitter opens door to potential Trump return
5 hours ago
World News
Citizens show love for Ukraine and wrath for Russia at American eateries
March 11, 2022
Latest News Top News World News
America issues security advisory to own citizens in Uganda 
November 16, 2021
World News
Kadaga congratulates UNAA’s Wamala
September 10, 2021
Show CommentsClose Comments

Leave a comment

Our biggest stories delivered
to your inbox

Kampala Sun © 2022. All Rights Reserved.