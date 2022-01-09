UMA removed me irregularly from vice-president race, Allan Hendricks complains

By Hussein Kiganda

Bebe Cool’s son, Allah Hendricks, has been ejected from the race for vice-president in the upcoming Uganda Musicians Association (UMA) elections.

The UMA electoral committee noted that he had not been a member for two years as is required.

In response, the We Are Tired singer said the news was not formally given to him.

“There is too much mess in UMA and this is what I wanted to change. Imagine, they did not officially inform me. I just saw it on a friend’s status, saying that I has been eliminated,” Hendricks said.

He pointed out a few errors that he thought the association has made and called upon the administration to work on them.

“They say the elections are in May, but they have not yet disclosed the day. What if they say it’s next on first? How will the artistes in other regions know and do? There is no registry on any platform and there are no organised structures,” Hendricks said.

He wanted to run against the likes of Khalifa Aganaga, and Daddy Andre.

Hendricks hopes to take another shot in the next term. However, he is aiming at the top spot.